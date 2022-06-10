Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Cap of $488,642.84

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $488,642.84 and $168,785.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00195627 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.