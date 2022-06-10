Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.17

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 312667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.