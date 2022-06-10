Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.45

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.45 and last traded at $97.92, with a volume of 27769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,198,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

