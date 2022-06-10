Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

TERRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

