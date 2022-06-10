The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Brink’s worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

BCO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.