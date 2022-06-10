The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

