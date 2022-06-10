The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:TCS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

