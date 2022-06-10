The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0125 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $589,119.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 223.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00436026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 102,320,469 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

