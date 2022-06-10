The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.72 ($2.93) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

