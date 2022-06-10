The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.72 ($2.93) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

