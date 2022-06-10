The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 161,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
