The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 161,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $293.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.