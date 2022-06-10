The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $190.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.