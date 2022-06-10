The Sandbox Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $248.06 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,064,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

