The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

