Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $531.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,816. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.80 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

