Thomas G. Creery Sells 10,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DINO stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

