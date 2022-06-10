Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,766. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

