Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 3,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 60,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $7,930,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $3,489,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tidewater by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.