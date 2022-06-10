Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading Up 3.5%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
About Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Logix (TPCFF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.