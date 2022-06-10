Tranchess Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $18.98 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,998.75 or 0.99946426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

