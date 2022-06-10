Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

