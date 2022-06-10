Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $14.70 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

