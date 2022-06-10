Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.73. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 178,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Trecora Resources ( NYSE:TREC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $25,995,974.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $1,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

