Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 0.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 3,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMQ. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

