Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

