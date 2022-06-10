TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

