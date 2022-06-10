Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.12.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.95. 6,902,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,025. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

