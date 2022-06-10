Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.21

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 10629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,813,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,917. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

