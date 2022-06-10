Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of TPTX opened at $74.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.84. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

