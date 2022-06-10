Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $435.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $425.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TYL. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.00.

NYSE:TYL opened at $351.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $327.97 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

