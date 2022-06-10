U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives $7.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of USX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,765. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel bought 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,124 shares in the company, valued at $371,523.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735. 31.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

