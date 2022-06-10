U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives $7.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
Several analysts recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of USX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,765. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.
In other news, Director John C. Rickel bought 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,124 shares in the company, valued at $371,523.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735. 31.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.