UBS Group Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 139

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from CHF 151 to CHF 139 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.17.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

