UBS Group Trims TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Target Price to €28.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €33.00 ($35.48) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($45.16) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TOD’S has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.