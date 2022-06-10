Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 1,154,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,510. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

