UNC Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. 1Life Healthcare comprises about 0.4% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ONEM. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 59,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,912. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

