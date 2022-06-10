Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $7.70 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $7.70 or 0.00026482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $145.74 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 201.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00197970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

