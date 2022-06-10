Unifty (NIF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $123,556.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Unifty has a total market cap of $25.17 million and approximately $123,556.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.49 or 0.00049112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 407.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

