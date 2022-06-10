United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.