UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.98. 48,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

