Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,312 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 120,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.