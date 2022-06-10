Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.55 Million in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 807,695 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,417. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

