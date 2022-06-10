Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 168,649 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 25,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,261. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.