US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,211 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

