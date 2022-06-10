USDX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006697 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.