Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

