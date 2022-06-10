UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $410.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $417.00 million. UWM posted sales of $484.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UWM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in UWM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 97,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,380. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

