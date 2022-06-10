Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.76 and its 200 day moving average is $276.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

