Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $184.54 and last traded at $185.04. Approximately 24,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 33,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.
