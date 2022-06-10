Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $184.54 and last traded at $185.04. Approximately 24,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 33,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period.

