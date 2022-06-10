Vanilla Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $656,918.95 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $656,918.95 and $2,569.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 205.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00434784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

