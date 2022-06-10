Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) is Newfoundland Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares during the quarter. Vasta Platform accounts for 5.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 4.08% of Vasta Platform worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

VSTA opened at $4.84 on Friday. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

