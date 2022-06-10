VAULT Price Tops $0.58 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. VAULT has a market cap of $341,786.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00321222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 159.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025424 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,658 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

